Summit Utilities restraining order on hold

A temporary restraining order preventing Summit Utilities from charging late fees and disconnecting services is now on hold.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A temporary restraining order preventing Summit Utilities from charging late fees and disconnecting services is now on hold.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, a class action lawsuit against the utility company is now in federal court in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

On Monday, a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge signed a temporary restraining order that prevented Summit from disconnecting services and allowed customers to not make payments.

The next day, Summit filed motions to dissolve the order, claiming the laws that allowed the lawsuit “to be moved to federal court meant the restraining order was void until a hearing is held in the Eastern District court,” KARK reported.

To read the full story, click here.

