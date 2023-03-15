Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

This dinosaur had a neck longer than a school bus

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.(JULIA D'OLIVEIRA, ANDREW MOORE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Paleontologists think they’ve identified a dinosaur with a neck longer than a school bus.

The plant-eating sauropod has a neck that could extend 10 feet past a school bus, and it comes with a scientific name that’s just as long: Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum.

The dinosaur’s almost 50-foot-long neck might be a record holder, accordion to an analysis out in the Journal of Systemic Paleontology Wednesday.

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.(JULIA D'OLIVEIRA, ANDREW MOORE)

The scientists said they inferred the length using three preserved vertebrae, computerized topography, and comparisons to similar dinosaurs.

Experts said the animal’s bones are hollow, like those of birds, and this feature probably helped it to support its neck.

Paleontologists believe this dinosaur lived in what’s now China some 162 million years ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
10 students hurt in bus crash
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the intersection of...
Highway back open following crash
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies

Latest News

Parkin businesses are closing much earlier now after the police force was cut in half.
Lack of law enforcement has Parkin citizens worried
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
Miscanthus was first brought to Arkansas years ago because of its use in biofuel.
Farmers resort to burning miscanthus
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit
Several people were injured after a large part of a tree fell on visitors at the San Antonio...
Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt