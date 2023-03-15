TRAFFIC ALERT: A car vs. semi-truck crash has shut down parts of highway

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A car vs. semi-truck crash has shut down all lanes of Highway 63 just southwest of Ravenden in Lawrence County.

ARDOT reported the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Right now, police are trying to direct traffic, but due to a bridge under construction, it’s been “very difficult,” according to Sherriff Tony Waldrupe.

There was a helicopter at the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Use caution and avoid this area if possible.

