TRAFFIC ALERT: A car vs. semi-truck crash has shut down parts of highway

A crash on HWY 63 in Lawrence County could slow down the morning commute.
A crash on HWY 63 in Lawrence County could slow down the morning commute.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A car vs. semi-truck crash has shut down all lanes of Highway 63 just southwest of Ravenden in Lawrence County.

ARDOT reported the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Right now, police are trying to direct traffic, but due to a bridge under construction, it’s been “very difficult,” according to Sherriff Tony Waldrupe.

There was a helicopter at the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Use caution and avoid this area if possible.

