Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest

(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin Smith, and 23-year-old Brandon Jackson(Yalobusha County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Four people are charged with murder after an 18-year-old from West Memphis was found dead in Holly Springs National Forest.

Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department announced 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Brandon Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson and 27-year-old Devin Smith were taken into custody for the death of Fredarrious Wilson.

Wilson, a high school senior, was found in a remote area of Holly Springs National Forest between Coffeeville and Oakland on March 8, three days after he was reported missing.

Deputies say Wilson was shot multiple times, and that he knew at least one of the suspects.

All four are charged with first-degree murder and were given a bond of $1 million each.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.
Man killed in rollover crash
An accident near Smoothie King in Jonesboro has Wednesday afternoon traffic at a standstill.
VIDEO: Car overturns in collision, blocking part of busy intersection
Terry Don Farmer, 60
St. Francis Co. high school football coach, athletic director accused of pushing student
Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.
American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities

Latest News

Demarcus Parker, 29
Ark. Supreme Court overturns conviction for man in 2018 murder of Forrest City police officer
Arkansas State basketball coach
Official: Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado
(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Mobile sports bets booming in Arkansas; other states shy away
Dyersburg
Dyersburg kidnapping suspect arrested