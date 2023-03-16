Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday

Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group seeking to limit access to medical transitions for minors is meeting at the Missouri capitol Monday.

The “Missouri Kids FIRST Rally” is gathering to show support for SB 49, and other bills that are seeking to limit LGBTQ+ rights.

Currently, there are more than two dozen bills between the Missouri House and Senate that are looking to regulate different LGBTQ+ issues.

A list of all bills that are considered anti-LGBTQ+ can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.
Man killed in rollover crash
An accident near Smoothie King in Jonesboro has Wednesday afternoon traffic at a standstill.
VIDEO: Car overturns in collision, blocking part of busy intersection
Terry Don Farmer, 60
St. Francis Co. high school football coach, athletic director accused of pushing student
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.
American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services

Latest News

Arkansas State basketball coach
Report: Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado
(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Mobile sports bets booming in Arkansas; other states shy away
Dyersburg
Dyersburg kidnapping suspect arrested
Alejandra Hernández te trae las últimas noticias de esta semana.
Resumen de la semana 15 de marzo.
Arkansas lawmakers send Gov. Sanders school bathroom bill