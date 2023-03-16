Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Event emphasizes awareness during mental health emergencies

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield want to make sure people know what to do during a mental health crisis.

The skills to handle those situations were taught at the Take Good Care event at the organization’s Jonesboro location on Thursday, March 16.

Marty Nelson, who helps organize the events, said one in five people suffer from a behavioral health issue, and they want to make sure those people get the care they deserve.

“It impacts all of us so we are hoping to train people so that we will be able to recognize those things that someone might be in trouble and need help,” Nelson said.

The full-day course gave people the skills they need to be able to recognize when someone may have an issue.

If you or someone you know is ever in a mental health crisis, you can always call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.
Man killed in rollover crash
An accident near Smoothie King in Jonesboro has Wednesday afternoon traffic at a standstill.
VIDEO: Car overturns in collision, blocking part of busy intersection
Terry Don Farmer, 60
St. Francis Co. high school football coach, athletic director accused of pushing student
Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.
American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities

Latest News

Topping out ceremony held for $95 million Le Bonheur expansion
Topping out ceremony held for $95 million Le Bonheur expansion
This April 24, 2008, file photo shows the former North American headquarters of Novo Nordisk,...
Novo Nordisk plans price cuts for several insulins
(AP Photo/Will Newton, File)
Sanders signs Arkansas trans care malpractice bill into law
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2450+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 100 daily new cases