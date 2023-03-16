Event emphasizes awareness during mental health emergencies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield want to make sure people know what to do during a mental health crisis.

The skills to handle those situations were taught at the Take Good Care event at the organization’s Jonesboro location on Thursday, March 16.

Marty Nelson, who helps organize the events, said one in five people suffer from a behavioral health issue, and they want to make sure those people get the care they deserve.

“It impacts all of us so we are hoping to train people so that we will be able to recognize those things that someone might be in trouble and need help,” Nelson said.

The full-day course gave people the skills they need to be able to recognize when someone may have an issue.

If you or someone you know is ever in a mental health crisis, you can always call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.