Half-pound of fentanyl found during search of Sikeston home; 1 man arrested

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after investigators found a half-pound of fentanyl while serving a search warrant.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Cameron L. Robinson already had an active federal arrest warrant and they’re expecting more charges as a result of the recent search warrant. He was turned over to federal authorities and remains in federal custody.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, March 16, Sikeston DPS’ narcotic unit and agents from the DEA’s Carbondale office conducted a search warrant and arrest in the 1200 block of Valley Forge in Sikeston.

Investigators found approximately a half-pound or 230,000 milligrams of fentanyl.

Investigators found approximately a half-pound of fentanyl while serving a search warrant at a home in Sikeston, Mo. (Sikeston Department of Public Safety)

According to DPS, 2 milligrams of the drug can be fatal if ingested. They said fentanyl is not only deadly for its users, but first responders as well, because touching the drug or breathing in the particles can be deadly for people that come into contact with it.

The Sikeston DPS thanked the DEA for their support.

