Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri Department of Conservation offers tree exchange for a chopped Bradford pear tree

Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree.
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree.(KY3)
By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While the white blooming flowers are nice to look at, Bradford pear trees are hardly beneficial past their beauty.

Kevin Grzybowski at Wickman’s nursey knows all about Bradford pears.

“It has a multitude of issues. It grows so fast that it chokes out the light for your native trees and ends up overtaking the whole native ecosystem,” Grzybowski said.

In the 1950s and 60s, the trees were imported from China with the promise of a fast-growing, beautifully blooming tree. This came with a slew of issues down the road.

“They have a very fast growth rate. And for people that are just starting out with trees, that can be very desirable. Unfortunately, the faster the growth rate, the weaker the tree. So as they get big, as they have more mass to the top of the tree, a strong wind can just split the tree right down the middle, which can be very costly in terms of removal, and repair things of that nature,” Grzybowski explained.

That’s why the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering an exchange.

You have to register ahead of time and prove to them you cut down the tree, or trees, with a photo.

Remember, no matter how many trees you remove, only one tree is given in exchange per household. Make sure your tree is the correct species with these key features:

“They flower very early. It’s one of your first spring flowering trees. Those are usually a creamy kind of white flower. They’re going to have clusters of them. That’s going to be mid to late March, typically flowering season. They have a stench to them. That is unpleasant. Typically, there are certain cultivars of the callery family that have different structures to them. But more often than not, they are a nice big, bushy, almost equal as tall and wide,” Grzybowski said.

If you are uncertain if the tree in your yard is a Bradford pear, call MDC with any questions.

You can only cut down your Bradford pear tree. You are not permitted to cut them on public property or on someone else’s land without their permission.

While registering, you can pick out the tree you’d like to plant if supplies last. Your choices are River Birch, Buttonbush, Burr Oak, Fringetree, or Swamp White. This event is free to register and participate in.

A link to register can be found here.

Call a professional tree removal service if you are uncomfortable removing the tree alone.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.
Man killed in rollover crash
An accident near Smoothie King in Jonesboro has Wednesday afternoon traffic at a standstill.
VIDEO: Car overturns in collision, blocking part of busy intersection
Terry Don Farmer, 60
St. Francis Co. high school football coach, athletic director accused of pushing student
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.
American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services

Latest News

Arkansas State basketball coach
Report: Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado
(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Mobile sports bets booming in Arkansas; other states shy away
Dyersburg
Dyersburg kidnapping suspect arrested
Alejandra Hernández te trae las últimas noticias de esta semana.
Resumen de la semana 15 de marzo.
Arkansas lawmakers send Gov. Sanders school bathroom bill