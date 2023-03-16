Energy Alert
Missouri wins first NCAA Tournament game since 2010

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) scores past Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) during the first...
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) scores past Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCTV) - Mizzou is moving on to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 for the first time in more than a decade.

The 7-seed Tigers outlasted 10-seed Utah State, 76-65, to seal their first tournament win since 2010.

D’Moi Hodge led four Mizzou scorers in double figures with 23.  Kobe Brown added 19. The Tigers shot 50.9% from the field and 40% from three.

Despite being the fifth-best three-point shooting team in the country, Utah State started the game 0-13 from beyond the arc. They’d finish the day 4-24 from three. Taylor Funk led the Aggies with 16.

Missouri will play next on Saturday against the winner of 2-seed Arizona and 15-seed Princeton.

