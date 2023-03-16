Missouri wins first NCAA Tournament game since 2010

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCTV) - Mizzou is moving on to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 for the first time in more than a decade.

The 7-seed Tigers outlasted 10-seed Utah State, 76-65, to seal their first tournament win since 2010.

D’Moi Hodge led four Mizzou scorers in double figures with 23. Kobe Brown added 19. The Tigers shot 50.9% from the field and 40% from three.

Missouri's win leaves us with 6.66% of brackets still perfect 😳 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BTtrliWYXE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Despite being the fifth-best three-point shooting team in the country, Utah State started the game 0-13 from beyond the arc. They’d finish the day 4-24 from three. Taylor Funk led the Aggies with 16.

Missouri will play next on Saturday against the winner of 2-seed Arizona and 15-seed Princeton.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.