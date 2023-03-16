Energy Alert
No one hurt in house fire

The Fire Department said it happened after 10 p.m. on March 15 at a house on South 10th Street.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday night in the city of Piggott.

The fire department said in a social media post it happened after 10 p.m. on March 15 at a house on South 10th Street.

Firefighters were informed that two people were trapped in the home, but after an extensive search, it was later discovered the people had left the home.

The department said no one was hurt and is investigating the cause of the fire.

