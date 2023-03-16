Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Body of 21-year-old woman found in burned-out car; man charged

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Prosecutors charged a suspect Wednesday with murder after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a burned-out car in Hawaii.

Police said 25-year-old Samuel Jones is accused of killing Laulusa and setting a car on fire at Mililani High School on Monday.

The body of the woman, later identified by family as Jordan Laulusa, was found after witnesses reported a car fire in the parking lot of the high school.

Laulusa’s family said she died from a stab wound to her neck.

Hawaii Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes said witnesses told officers that they noticed a man around the burning car before taking off from the scene.

The witnesses also said they noticed he was carrying some sort of blade or weapon while walking away from the car. They reportedly followed the man until officers arrived.

According to KHNL, Laulusa was a supply specialist in the Hawaii Army National Guard since 2019.

A memorial for Laulusa has been set up along the fence at Mililani High, with balloons, flowers, and signs that say, “Until we meet again.”

Jones’ bail was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
10 students hurt in bus crash
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the intersection of...
Highway back open following crash
A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.
Man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Jonesboro head football coach
Jonesboro introduces Quad Sanders as new head football coach
Chase Armstrong making immediate impact
Arkansas State baseball prepares for SBC play, Raffo pleased with progress of Chase Armstrong
Razorbacks prepare for NCAA Tournament
Sign up for KAIT Basketball Mayhem Bracket Challenge, Razorbacks prepare for NCAA Tournament opener