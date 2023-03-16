Report: Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to multiple outlets, Arkansas State is looking for a new men’s basketball coach.

AStateNation and Jeff Goodman of Stadium were first to report that Mike Balado has been dismissed from his duties after six seasons.

Balado was 82-100 in charge of the Red Wolves, including three wins in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. A-State finished at .500 or better in two seasons, going 16-16 in 2019-20 and an 18-11 mark in 2021-22. In conference play, A-State was 40-64 under Balado.

They finished 13-20 overall this season, marred by a 10-game conference skid from December 31st to February 2nd. The Red Wolves dropped 15 of their last 19 games, reaching the 2nd Round of the SBC Tournament.

Season-ending slumps were a theme for the Red Wolves under Balado’s six seasons. The Red Wolves were 21-39 in the months of February and March in his tenure, including dropping 5 of their final 8 games in 21-22, 4 of the final 5 in 20-21, 9 of the final 10 in 19-20 and 7 of the last 10 in each of his first two seasons.

Thursday marks the day that the buyout in Balado’s contract officially drops in half ($187,500). He had signed a two-year extension after the 2021-22 season.

The Red Wolves are the 2nd Sun Belt team to change men’s basketball coaches this offseason. Georgia Southern hired Charlie Henry (Alabama assistant coach) on March 14th.

