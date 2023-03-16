Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man who served the city of Jonesboro for more than 45 years has died.

The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on Thursday, March 16.

In a social media post, the agency explained Jennings began as a firefighter in 1989, serving for 25 years until his retirement in June 2014.

At the same time, Jennings served as an EMT for Emerson Ambulance for 20 years.

JFD said funeral services for Jennings will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at the Emerson Funeral Home.

