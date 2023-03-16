Southeast Mo. man sentenced to 16 years for bank robbery

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for a 2020 bank robbery.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri Sayler A. Fleming, Keith Lamar Dunlap, now 56, of Sikeston, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for robbing the Citizens Bank of Sikeston on October 30, 2020.

He was also sentenced to serve a consecutive term of one year in federal prison for violating his supervised release in a 2013 bank robbery case.

Dunlap pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 to the bank robbery charge. He admitted to robbing Citizens Bank of Charleston on Oct. 30 after handing a note to a teller stating, “Give me all stacks of $100 and $50 or I will shoot you.”

According to the release, Dunlap was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Sikeston a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the robbery.

As stated in the plea agreement, a trooper found another threatening note in the vehicle, as well as the cash taken in the robbery.

Dunlap was twice previously convicted of bank robbery, in 2009 and 2013, for robbing banks in St. Louis and St. Louis County, respectively.

The FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul W. Hahn handled the prosecution for the government.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.