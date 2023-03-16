Terrance Ford enters transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first domino from the report of Mike Balado’s firing has fallen. Freshman guard Terrance Ford has entered the transfer portal.

Respect my decision🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TOV01DKdJY — Terrance Tbaby Ford (@terranceford_11) March 16, 2023

Ford electrified in his debut season for the Red Wolves, leading all Sun Belt freshmen by averaging 10.8 points per game. Terrance played in 32 games this season, logging 15 starts. As the season progressed, so did the Chicago native, leading the Sun Belt in three-point percentage in conference play (48.4 percent).

Terrance started each of the last 10 games for the Red Wolves, averaging 15.2 points per game while 46 percent from the field, knocking down 2 threes per game at a 47 percent clip during that stretch.

Ford is the only first freshman since at least 1992-93 to average over 11 points per game while shooting over 48 percent from three in Sun Belt Conference play.

He’s the first Red Wolf to enter the portal.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.