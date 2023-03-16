Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Vigil held in West Memphis for missing teen found dead

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A grieving community came together Wednesday to honor 18-year-old Fredarrius Wilson, the West Memphis teen who was found shot to death in Holly Springs National Forest exactly one week ago.

Friends, family, and faculty at Academies of West Memphis High School gathered to honor the 18-year-old senior gone too soon.

“It hurts to have to do this for him right now because like I said, I never knew that I would lose a classmate, a close friend, so early, it hurts,” said Aniya Vornes, Wilson’s close friend.

(Action News 5)

During the candlelight vigil, classmates and loved ones signed a bulletin board to leave their thoughts. Some students and staff even shared their memories of Wilson.

Wilson’s mother, Shirley Howell, attended Wednesday’s vigil and said her son had dreams to be an architect but was robbed of that.

“I built the rest of my days around his future, and they just took it just like that,” Howell said.

As the grieving community copes with the unimaginable tragedy, Wilson’s classmates said his memory will forever live on.

“We have a saying here at the academies of West Memphis: Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil, and that young man will internally be a Blue Devil,” said a school faculty member.

The investigation into Wilson’s murder remains ongoing with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Howell said funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.
Man killed in rollover crash
An accident near Smoothie King in Jonesboro has Wednesday afternoon traffic at a standstill.
VIDEO: Car overturns in collision, blocking part of busy intersection
Terry Don Farmer, 60
St. Francis Co. high school football coach, athletic director accused of pushing student
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.
American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services

Latest News

Arkansas State basketball coach
Report: Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado
(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Mobile sports bets booming in Arkansas; other states shy away
Dyersburg
Dyersburg kidnapping suspect arrested
Alejandra Hernández te trae las últimas noticias de esta semana.
Resumen de la semana 15 de marzo.
Arkansas lawmakers send Gov. Sanders school bathroom bill