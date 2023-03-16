Watch GMR8 before you leave

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We stayed above freezing last night thanks to southerly winds across the area.

These milder temperatures and southerly winds are ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to Region 8.

Most of the rain comes in the second half of Thursday into Thursday night.

The latest data is showing widespread 0.50-1.00″ rainfall with streaks of 1-2″ where heavier showers may develop. Dry weather returns this weekend with cool temperatures.

Looking toward next week, temperatures look to warm back to the 60s by the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

A Gosnell student is tased by police.

Birds of freedom will soon be flying in the Arkansas skies.

What was thought to be the future of biofuel is now a pesky problem in Greene County.

