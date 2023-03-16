Energy Alert
Woman sentenced to prison for driving drunk and almost hitting officer’s vehicle

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman was sentenced to prison after records showed she almost hit a police officer’s vehicle while she was drunk.

On Wednesday, March 15, Dorletha Lasha Lambert was convicted by a Craighead County jury of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Circuit Judge Randy Philhours.

According to a news release from the office of Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Fonticiella, on Saturday, Jan. 22, Jonesboro officers noticed Lambert driving erratically and almost hitting an officer’s vehicle.

During a traffic stop, officers noticed Lambert smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and was losing her balance. She refused to test to establish her alcohol level.

The news release mentioned Lambert had five previous DWI convictions since 2012.

“The jury’s message is clear – Craighead County citizens will not tolerate people who decided to ignore the law and drive under the influence,” Fonticiella said.

Fonticiella thanked Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Henry and Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, along with their departments, for help in securing the conviction.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

