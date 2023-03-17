Animal Control on the hunt for owner of local good boy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro Animal Control (JAC) is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of the city’s most famous and loveable good boy.

According to a Facebook post from JAC, beefy wiggle butt ‘Wendell Parker’ has officially been brought into their facility after weeks of employees checking up on the dog and looking after his wellbeing. The center is currently working with Parker on leash training and will hold him until either his owner arrives, he gets adopted, or a local rescue takes him in.

JAC stated that if Parker’s real owner does not show up within seven days, he will be put up for adoption.

“We’re going to do what is right for Wendell when it comes down to it,” the post exclaimed. “The day has come.”

Parker’s mug has been posted to the center’s public Facebook page as part of their protocol for unclaimed animals. It has been shared over 300 times and has garnered over 600 reactions.

The precious pooch is best known for hanging out around the Wendy’s location on Parker Road, hence his name. He has also been spotted in other areas of town, including along Southwest Drive.

Based off a 2022 post from Northeast Arkansas Human Society (NEAHS), Parker has been making his rounds to his favorite eating spots for well over a year. Some of his favorite places to go also include Exxon, Kum and Go, and Domino’s.

JAC and NEAHS have been working together since he first appeared to make sure he gets a monthly dose of necessary medicine. Some have tried to catch him in the past, but Parker has eluded them each time.

“He has taken notice of animal control trucks and familiar faces that have tried to catch him, and he barks and runs, even at the sight of a leash,” NEAHS’s post described. “He does love the occasional nose pet with food but that is as far as you will get.”

JAC gave a special shout out to Officer Early for “going into stealth mode on this one” and finally catching Parker.

“Pretty sure you leveled up,” JAC told Early.

In conclusion, will the real owner of Wendell Parker please stand up? JAC’s phone number is (870) 935-3920.

