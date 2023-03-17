Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Animal Control on the hunt for owner of local good boy

Jonesboro Animal Control (JAC) is asking for the public’s help finding the actual owner of the...
Jonesboro Animal Control (JAC) is asking for the public’s help finding the actual owner of the city’s most famous and loveable good boy.(Jonesboro Animal Control)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro Animal Control (JAC) is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of the city’s most famous and loveable good boy.

According to a Facebook post from JAC, beefy wiggle butt ‘Wendell Parker’ has officially been brought into their facility after weeks of employees checking up on the dog and looking after his wellbeing. The center is currently working with Parker on leash training and will hold him until either his owner arrives, he gets adopted, or a local rescue takes him in.

JAC stated that if Parker’s real owner does not show up within seven days, he will be put up for adoption.

“We’re going to do what is right for Wendell when it comes down to it,” the post exclaimed. “The day has come.”

Parker’s mug has been posted to the center’s public Facebook page as part of their protocol for unclaimed animals. It has been shared over 300 times and has garnered over 600 reactions.

The precious pooch is best known for hanging out around the Wendy’s location on Parker Road, hence his name. He has also been spotted in other areas of town, including along Southwest Drive.

Based off a 2022 post from Northeast Arkansas Human Society (NEAHS), Parker has been making his rounds to his favorite eating spots for well over a year. Some of his favorite places to go also include Exxon, Kum and Go, and Domino’s.

JAC and NEAHS have been working together since he first appeared to make sure he gets a monthly dose of necessary medicine. Some have tried to catch him in the past, but Parker has eluded them each time.

“He has taken notice of animal control trucks and familiar faces that have tried to catch him, and he barks and runs, even at the sight of a leash,” NEAHS’s post described. “He does love the occasional nose pet with food but that is as far as you will get.”

JAC gave a special shout out to Officer Early for “going into stealth mode on this one” and finally catching Parker.

“Pretty sure you leveled up,” JAC told Early.

In conclusion, will the real owner of Wendell Parker please stand up? JAC’s phone number is (870) 935-3920.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

Latest News

The Kennett Humane Department and police are searching for someone who poured scalding liquid...
GRAPHIC: Scalded puppy dies as police search for suspect
Those wishing to become veterinarians will no longer need to leave the state of Arkansas for...
ASU System trustees approve veterinary school in Jonesboro
Royce is an 11-week-old puppy that was one of 21 pups found at an abandoned house. He’s a sweet...
Furry Friday
A fundraiser was held by Big Heart Animal Rescue on Sunday.
People gathered for bingo and bubbles to give back