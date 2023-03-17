Arkansas AG to take Summit complaints to Public Service Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following months of issues, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced his office would be taking complaints on Summit Utilities to the state’s Public Service Commission.

KARK reported Thursday, March 16 that Griffin’s office had received over 2,800 complaints from consumers over the size of the bills since Jan. 2023.

The announcement comes after a temporary restraining order to prevent Summit from charging late fees and disconnecting service was put on hold on Wednesday, March 15.

You can read more about Griffin’s announcement on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.