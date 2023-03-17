Clay County prepares for 150th anniversary celebration

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A celebration over a century in the making, many in Piggott, Rector, and Corning are getting ready for Clay County’s 150th anniversary.

Friday, March 24 marks the anniversary of the county’s founding and will start what will be a year of non-stop activities.

Tim Blair of the Piggott Chamber of Commerce said he encourages people to come out to the county courthouses for a proper birthday celebration.

“We are going to be handing out free birthday cake from 3-6 p.m. while supplies last at the Harps in Rector and Piggott, and the Tin Box in Corning just to start the yearlong celebration,” he said.

Blair said throughout 2023, the anniversary will be the theme of different events and parades in all the larger cities in Clay County.

