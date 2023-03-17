Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Clay County prepares for 150th anniversary celebration

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A celebration over a century in the making, many in Piggott, Rector, and Corning are getting ready for Clay County’s 150th anniversary.

Friday, March 24 marks the anniversary of the county’s founding and will start what will be a year of non-stop activities.

Tim Blair of the Piggott Chamber of Commerce said he encourages people to come out to the county courthouses for a proper birthday celebration.

“We are going to be handing out free birthday cake from 3-6 p.m. while supplies last at the Harps in Rector and Piggott, and the Tin Box in Corning just to start the yearlong celebration,” he said.

Blair said throughout 2023, the anniversary will be the theme of different events and parades in all the larger cities in Clay County.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

Latest News

When watching a basketball game, the eyes are on the hardwood but last winter, Ben Sisson got a...
Man donates AEDs to school to save lives following near-death experience
Now that spring has sprung, Huntington Square is debuting new, interactive features for its...
Popular Jonesboro hangout/restaurant opens tonight with new amenities
Chase Gage explores 'Weekend Happenings' on Region 8 News Now, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. on Roku,...
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage, for March 17-19
Midday Interview - Furry Friday! 03/17/23
Midday Interview - Furry Friday!