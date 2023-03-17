Energy Alert
Five River Shooting Sports Complex nears opening

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of Randolph County don’t have to wait much longer as the grand opening of the Five Rivers Shooting Sports Complex in Pocahontas is getting closer.

The city said it won’t be too long until the highly-anticipated project opens to the public.

Safety Officer Scott Baltz explained between a pandemic, supply chain issues, and wet weather, the opening has been a long time coming.

“We’re trying to get the clubhouse done right now to have everything ready for our soft opening that we’re going to have on the first of April,” he said.

If you are a native of Randolph County and visit the shooting range, you might feel a blast from the past.

“The building used to be our old Tasty Freeze that used to sit out by the UPS store,” said Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton. “This is the old Tasty Freeze building. It’s modified a little bit, but it came from Pocahontas.”

Wood from what is known as “The Old Bridge” is also being used inside the clubhouse.

Baltz explained that as a resident of the area, this project was needed.

“It’s something the kids can do. They can come out here with a family-type setting, be safe in doing it, and learn about firearms,” he said.

Baltz explained the soft opening would happen on Saturday, April 1, and soon after, memberships would be available for purchase.

