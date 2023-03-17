Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update

Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.(Justin Bieber/Instagram via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber is all smiles again after suffering from a condition that left him partially paralyzed.

The superstar singer posted a story to Instagram with the words, “wait for it.” The video then showed Bieber fully smiling.

He had been unable to smile since last June when he announced he was suffering from facial paralysis due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

It’s a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head and near the inner ear.

It initially caused Bieber to postpone the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. It was announced in March that the rest of the tour had been canceled.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.
American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services

Latest News

US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment
Bob, who did not want to provide a last name speaks with press after exiting Silicon Valley...
Parent company of Silicon Valley Bank files for bankruptcy
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
The repaired crawl space access where a pregnant woman fell through the floor last month.
Pregnant woman falls through floor at military housing