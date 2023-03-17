Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lyon College helping students pay tuition through new program

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College is hoping a new program could help students pay for their education.

On Friday, March 17, the college announced its “Backyard Access Plan” for graduates from 16 area high schools.

President Dr. Melissa Taverner explained the program would help select area students.

“If a student is a full Pell student and they have access to the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship, we’re going to cover the rest of your tuition,” she said. “If you have those two criteria, your cost out of pocket for your tuition for that year is zero.”

Dr. Traverner said tuition cost is a concern for every family. She hopes the new plan will help ease some of those worries.

“We wanted to do everything in our power to make it affordable for students, and where better to start than in your backyard? The Backyard Access Program is exactly that,” she said.

The following list contains all the participating schools in the program:

  • Batesville High School
  • Southside High School
  • Bald Knob High School
  • Bradford High School
  • Cave City High School
  • Cedar Ridge High School
  • Concord High School
  • Heber Springs High School
  • Highland High School
  • Hillcrest High School
  • Izard County Consolidated High School
  • Melbourne High School
  • Midland High School
  • Mountain View High School
  • Newport High School
  • Tuckerman High School.

You can find more information on the Backyard Access Plan on Lyon College’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

Latest News

Friday, March 24 marks the anniversary of the county’s founding and will start what will be a...
Clay County prepares for 150th anniversary celebration
When watching a basketball game, the eyes are on the hardwood but last winter, Ben Sisson got a...
Man donates AEDs to school to save lives following near-death experience
Safety Officer Scott Baltz explained between a pandemic, supply chain issues, and wet weather,...
Five River Shooting Sports Complex nears opening
Now that spring has sprung, Huntington Square is debuting new, interactive features for its...
Popular Jonesboro hangout/restaurant opens tonight with new amenities