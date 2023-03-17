Lyon College helping students pay tuition through new program

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College is hoping a new program could help students pay for their education.

On Friday, March 17, the college announced its “Backyard Access Plan” for graduates from 16 area high schools.

President Dr. Melissa Taverner explained the program would help select area students.

“If a student is a full Pell student and they have access to the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship, we’re going to cover the rest of your tuition,” she said. “If you have those two criteria, your cost out of pocket for your tuition for that year is zero.”

Dr. Traverner said tuition cost is a concern for every family. She hopes the new plan will help ease some of those worries.

“We wanted to do everything in our power to make it affordable for students, and where better to start than in your backyard? The Backyard Access Program is exactly that,” she said.

The following list contains all the participating schools in the program:

Batesville High School

Southside High School

Bald Knob High School

Bradford High School

Cave City High School

Cedar Ridge High School

Concord High School

Heber Springs High School

Highland High School

Hillcrest High School

Izard County Consolidated High School

Melbourne High School

Midland High School

Mountain View High School

Newport High School

Tuckerman High School.

You can find more information on the Backyard Access Plan on Lyon College’s website.

