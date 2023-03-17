Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man donates AEDs to school to save lives following near-death experience

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - After his father almost lost his life at a high school basketball game, a Piggott man is making sure that nobody has to go through the same fear he did.

When watching a basketball game, the eyes are on the hardwood but last winter, Ben Sisson got a call from the court that he would never forget.

“Their mother was in tears and wouldn’t say what was going on. She just said something is going on with your dad,” he recalled.

Ben’s father, Aaron, had a heart condition and flatlined during the basketball game.

An ambulance arrived quickly and was able to restart Aaron’s heart, but things got worse as Ben arrived at the school.

“He actually flatlined in front of us, and that is when it really hit home that something is really wrong and that was the scariest part for us,” he said.

Ben’s father was rushed to Jonesboro, where they were able to put in a pacemaker. As of Friday, March 17, Aaron is doing well.

However, that day, Ben learned something about preparedness.

That is why he reached out to businesses around Piggott and worked on raising money to purchase AEDs to make sure the school had them and that his kids would be protected.

“That was really the main focus to make sure the kids were covered since they knew what had happened, they don’t have to worry about this happening in school,” Ben said.

Ben was honored at a school board meeting on Tuesday, March 14, where he presented the district with four new AEDs and extra funds to help with the upkeep.

From now on, Ben can sleep well knowing that kids throughout Piggott are protected.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

Latest News

Friday, March 24 marks the anniversary of the county’s founding and will start what will be a...
Clay County prepares for 150th anniversary celebration
On Friday, March 17, the college announced its “Backyard Access Plan” for graduates from 16...
Lyon College helping students pay tuition through new program
Safety Officer Scott Baltz explained between a pandemic, supply chain issues, and wet weather,...
Five River Shooting Sports Complex nears opening
Now that spring has sprung, Huntington Square is debuting new, interactive features for its...
Popular Jonesboro hangout/restaurant opens tonight with new amenities