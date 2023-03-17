Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Oldest animal at zoo, Mr. Pickles, becomes first-time father at 90 years old

Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for...
Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for the first time.(Houston Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - The oldest animal at the Houston Zoo is a first-time father.

Officials with the zoo said Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise, has become a proud dad for the first time after three radiated eggs recently hatched.

According to the zoo, Mr. Pickles has been at the zoo for 36 years with his companion, Mrs. Pickles, since 1996.

The new tortoise babies are named Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeno. They will remain behind the scenes until big enough to join their parents.

Zookeepers said the new hatchlings came as a surprise with them spotting Mrs. Pickles laying the eggs during closing time.

According to the zoo staff, they had to move the eggs to a safe spot because the soil isn’t hospitable for Madagascar native tortoises and the eggs were unlikely to hatch on their own.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

Latest News

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
A group helps Ukrainians reunite with their children taken to Russia. (CNN, TELEGRAM/ARTEK,...
Ukraine: Reuniting parents with children taken to Russia
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
LIVE: Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Jonesboro Animal Control (JAC) is asking for the public’s help finding the actual owner of the...
Animal Control on the hunt for owner of local good boy