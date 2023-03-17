Energy Alert
Popular Jonesboro hangout/restaurant opens tonight with new amenities

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Now that spring has sprung, Huntington Square is debuting new, interactive features for its grand re-opening.

Huntington Square is launching its opening day with a new indoor bar, arcade games, and more. The previously outdoor-only hangout spot closed for the winter in Nov. 22, but will re-open Friday, March 17.

“Its for everybody. Everyone is welcome, and we want everyone to enjoy the space,” said Co-owner Heather Walker-Clark, noting that this is her favorite part of bringing this space to Jonesboro.

The grand re-opening will be the first time the community gets to use the new indoor area which features a fully-loaded bar, additional seating, and old-school arcade games. The event will have live music from local artists Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.

The Foodbank of Northeast Arkansas will have an area set up for a canned-food drive. Heather said to consider bringing donations.

New, visiting, and some existing food vendors will be in service around Huntington Square’s “porch.” Lolly’s Gourmet Popsicles, Campfire Pizza, Burgo’s Burgers and Tacos, Jefferson Grilling, and Southern Rolled Ice Cream are just some of the food vendors taking part in the opening day event.

Locally owned retail vendors Wave Boutique, Willow and Co., and Doglicious will also be in attendance.

As for the future of Huntington Square, things are looking sporty.

“We are looking into adding a pickleball court, that’s like the new rage right now,” said Heather.

Huntington Square will open at 5:30 p.m., and Heather recommends wearing green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

