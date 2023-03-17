Road blocked due to rollover crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash in Jonesboro.

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but the road has been blocked as a result.

You are urged to use caution and find another way if you travel through this area.

