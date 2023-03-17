Energy Alert
Road blocked due to rollover crash

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash in Jonesboro.

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but the road has been blocked as a result.

You are urged to use caution and find another way if you travel through this area.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

