Rollover crash slows traffic on Southwest Drive

Traffic is at a crawl near the I-555 overpass Friday as a responders work the scene of a crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Traffic is at a crawl near an I-555 overpass on Friday as responders work the scene of a crash.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch Center, a rollover crash in the 4300 block on Southwest Drive happened around 1:50 p.m. We know at least one person has been injured.

E911 added that the southbound lane is currently blocked.

Stay with Region 8 News for more information as it becomes available.

