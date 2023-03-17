Rollover crash slows traffic on Southwest Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Traffic is at a crawl near an I-555 overpass on Friday as responders work the scene of a crash.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch Center, a rollover crash in the 4300 block on Southwest Drive happened around 1:50 p.m. We know at least one person has been injured.

E911 added that the southbound lane is currently blocked.

