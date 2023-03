JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -People that travel along I-55 in Jonesboro will need to avoid the area of exit 38 close to Nice Pak.

According to E-911, a truck ran off the median around 5:30 a.m., on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The semi-truck is tangled in a guy wire.

ARDOT will have to release the tension on the cable before the truck can be moved.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.