Tune in for Good Morning Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Colder air has moved into Region 8 after rain last night and it is sticking around for the weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies later today as temperatures try to climb into the upper-40s. It will be breezy as well which will make it feel a bit colder today. Make sure you bring in any plants you put outside yesterday because we expect a freeze every night this weekend. Another breezy day on Saturday as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in behind a dry cold front later tonight. That will bring mid-20s for overnight lows later this weekend and to start next week. There is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to cool temperatures, we start to warm up by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Student talks about the brawl in the hall at Gosnell school.

Pizza, Lollypops, Coffee and Ice cream can only mean one thing.... find out.

State regulators are investigating a Utility company’s billing practices.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.