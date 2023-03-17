Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 45-year-old Paragould woman was arrested after police said she left a store on multiple occasions without paying a dime.

Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial burglary, theft of property that was $1,000 or less, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An affidavit from Paragould police said between Feb. 21 and March 14, McEntyre went into the Walmart on West Kingshighway on four separate occasions.

“During all four incidents, the defendant [McEntyre] was observed by a Walmart employee at the self-checkout not scanning all of her items,” officers said.

On those occasions, McEntyre was noted to have not paid for multiple items. The affidavit also noted a juvenile was helping her on three of those occasions.

McEntyre had been previously barred from all Walmart stores stemming from a theft that took place in Dec. 2015.

On Wednesday, March 15, a judge found probable cause to charge McEntyre and set her with a $25,000 bond. She was also ordered to not have contact with any Walmart store.

