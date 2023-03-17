Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.
Man killed in rollover crash
An accident near Smoothie King in Jonesboro has Wednesday afternoon traffic at a standstill.
VIDEO: Car overturns in collision, blocking part of busy intersection
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.
American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services
Terry Don Farmer, 60
St. Francis Co. high school football coach, athletic director accused of pushing student

Latest News

Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
Piggott all-conference guard signs with Crowley's Ridge College
Piggott all-conference guard Shawn-Hudson Seegraves signs with Crowley's Ridge College
With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat...
North Korea says ICBM launch was response to rivals’ drills