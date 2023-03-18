Energy Alert
Arkansas faces Kansas Saturday in 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
For the third straight year, Arkansas will be facing a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the #8 seed Razorbacks face #1 seed Kansas (ranked #4/5) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament West Region on Saturday (Mar. 18). Tipoff is set for 4:15 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on CBS.

  • Arkansas and Kansas have me on 13 previous occasions. The Jayhawks own an 8-5 advantage in the series.
  • This is the second time Arkansas has faced Kansas in the NCAA Tournament. Then #2 Razorbacks (also seeded 2nd) lost 93-81 to then #12 Kansas (seeded #3) in the 1991 NCAA Elite 8 in Charlotte.
  • Arkansas is coming off a first-round win over Illinois. This is the first time since 1996, ‘95 and ‘94 that the Razorbacks have won three straight NCAA openers.
  • For the third straight year, Arkansas will face a #1 seed. Previously, Arkansas lost to #1 seed (#3 ranked) Baylor in the 2021 Elite 8 and defeated #1 overall seed Gonzaga in the 2022 Sweet 16.
  • Ricky Council recorded his first double-double as a Razorback and the third for his career in the win over Illinois. He had 16 points (11-of-12 at the free throw line) and pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds, including eight defensive.
  • Anthony Black is THE ONLY player in the SEC to rank among the top 25 in five major categories (Pts • Rebs • Asts • Stl • Blk). He ranks 3rd in STEALS (2.00), 4th in ASSISTS (4.06), 18th in POINTS (12.82), 22nd in REBOUNDS (5.11) and 23rd in BLOCKED SHOTS (0.62).

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

