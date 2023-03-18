Energy Alert
Arkansas State football holds final practice before spring break

The Red Wolves practiced Thursday afternoon.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football had their final workout before spring break.

Butch Jones’ pack were in full pads Thursday afternoon for over two hours inside the Student Activity Center. A-State is off next week for spring break, their next workout is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28th. The Red Wolves will have 10 more practices including the Pack Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 15th.

