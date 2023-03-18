Arkansas State football holds final practice before spring break

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football had their final workout before spring break.

Butch Jones’ pack were in full pads Thursday afternoon for over two hours inside the Student Activity Center. A-State is off next week for spring break, their next workout is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28th. The Red Wolves will have 10 more practices including the Pack Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 15th.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.