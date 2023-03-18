Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

BRTC Machine Tool Technology Students 3D Print for a Good Cause

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Black River Technical College (BRTC) Machine Tool and Technology students have 3D printed bunnies to donate to the Phi Theta Kappa collection for its Easter “Together We Foster” donation drive.

Phi Theta Kappa is collecting donations of Easter basket, Easter basket fillers, and individually wrapped snacks and drinks until March 27 at both BRTC locations, Paragould and Pocahontas.

Donation collection at the BRTC Paragould location is in rooms MC 111, PAC 121, and PAC 125.

Donation collection at the Pocahontas location is in the faculty mail room, AD 156, and SC 101.

“Krystina brought this to me and asked if we could 3D print some bunnies for the kids, so the students took this project on themselves,” Machine Tool Technology Instructor Rick Barker said.

The students designed the print and uploaded it to the 3D printer software and after a few kinks were worked out of the design, the students were able to print about 50-3D bunnies.

The Machine Tool Technology program consists of a wide variety of machining.

Machinists and Toolmakers design and create prototypes, fixtures, jigs, and tooling/dies from which most metal and other manufactured items are made, which includes large heavy machinery to small hand tools.

Working in a modern, fully-equipped machine shop, students in the machine tool technology program gain the knowledge and skills needed to cut, machine, mill/turn, metals and 3D print polymers/carbon/onyx when regarding NIMS assigned projects.

This high-precision trade requires development of high demand skills in the use of hand tools, precision measuring instruments, testing equipment, and basic, automatic, and computer-numerically-controlled (CNC) machine tools and programming. The program also covers heat treating tool steel and alloying material, as well as accident prevention, leadership, and quality control.

For more information on BRTC”s Machine Tool Technology program contact Rick Barker at (870)248-4139 or email him at rick.barker@blackrivertech.edu. For information about joining PTK, contact Rachel Koons at rachel.koons@blackrivertech.edu or Shauna Throesch at shauna.throesch@blackrivertech.edu on the Pocahontas campus, and Joan Linnstaedter at jlinnstaedter@blackrivertech.edu or Dianna Fraley at dianna.fraley@blackrivertech.edu on the Paragould campus. More information can also be found at ptk.org/Join.

Photos: 2023 03 17_BRTC

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

Latest News

Red Wolves fall to Louisiana
Arkansas State baseball falls to Louisiana in Sun Belt opener
Red Wolves practice Thursday afternoon
Arkansas State football holds final practice before Spring Break
Razorbacks face Kansas on Saturday
Arkansas previews NCAA Tournament 2nd Round matchup with Kansas
The Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and...
Economist talks bank collapse impact in Northeast Arkansas