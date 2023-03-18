Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Court overturns Westside employment case

Back in 2020, Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson granted a summary judgment in the school...
Back in 2020, Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson granted a summary judgment in the school district’s favor in regard to its compliance with the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Craighead County Circuit Court will now have to look further into an employment dispute at the Westside Consolidated School District.

Back in 2020, Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson granted a summary judgment in the school district’s favor in regard to its compliance with the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

According to court documents, a former assistant principal for Westside Middle School, Ulanda Digby-Branch, was told her contract would not be renewed, citing financial concerns.

In a complaint filed by Digby-Branch in July 2020, she alleged there were issues of racial and sexual discrimination and harassment within the district.

However, on Wednesday, March 15, appellate judge Mike Murphy said there were more questions than answers regarding the original decision and the actions of Superintendent Scott Gauntt.

“Concerning the RIF policy, the court stated in an incorporated letter opinion that it disagreed with Digby-Branch’s argument because “Gauntt’s decision to consider RIF policies did not convert the rationale underpinning the recommendation to exclusively RIF criteria. The school board has the obligation to substantially comply with its policies and procedures and address the budget shortfall in an objective manner.” Essentially, the court found that by referring to the RIF policy language for guidance, it did not convert this general ATFDA nonrenewal to a RIF-specific ATFDA nonrenewal,” the judge said.

You can read the full document by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

Latest News

The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Friday, March 24 marks the anniversary of the county’s founding and will start what will be a...
Clay County prepares for 150th anniversary celebration
When watching a basketball game, the eyes are on the hardwood but last winter, Ben Sisson got a...
Man donates AEDs to school to save lives following near-death experience
On Friday, March 17, the college announced its “Backyard Access Plan” for graduates from 16...
Lyon College helping students pay tuition through new program