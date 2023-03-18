SCAM ALERT: Police issue warning over door-to-door sales

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police want you to be on the lookout for door-to-door salesmen selling solar panels that might not be exactly telling the truth.

On Thursday, March 16, the department said in a social media post after speaking with the City Clerk’s office, it was found there were 16 licenses or permits bought for these encounters.

Officers explain these types of salesmen cannot be knocking on doors after 7 p.m. and they are supposed to be wearing their permit on a lanyard or necklace to that the homeowner can see it.

If you do not see the person’s permit, you are advised to call the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.

