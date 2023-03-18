Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

SCAM ALERT: Police issue warning over door-to-door sales

On Thursday, March 16, the department said in a social media post after speaking with the City...
On Thursday, March 16, the department said in a social media post after speaking with the City Clerk’s office, it was found there were 16 licenses or permits bought for these encounters.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police want you to be on the lookout for door-to-door salesmen selling solar panels that might not be exactly telling the truth.

On Thursday, March 16, the department said in a social media post after speaking with the City Clerk’s office, it was found there were 16 licenses or permits bought for these encounters.

Officers explain these types of salesmen cannot be knocking on doors after 7 p.m. and they are supposed to be wearing their permit on a lanyard or necklace to that the homeowner can see it.

If you do not see the person’s permit, you are advised to call the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
Arkansas State basketball coach
Arkansas State fires head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
The Jonesboro Fire Department said retired firefighter and driver David Jennings died on...
Retired Jonesboro firefighter dies

Latest News

The Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and...
Economist talks bank collapse impact in Northeast Arkansas
Friday, March 17 was “Match Day” for many medical students across the country, including in...
Students match with hospitals for Match Day
On Thursday, March 16, Griffin said he would be taking customer complaints toward the company...
Summit Utilities responds to Public Service Commission investigation announcement
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the plane crashed shortly after taking off the Clinton National Airport,...
NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Little Rock plane crash