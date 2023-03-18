Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day

A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day. (Source: KRCR)
By Mason Carroll
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED BLUFF, Calif. (KRCR) - A World War II veteran had two reasons to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day.

Hannah Engel joined the Marines on the day 81 years ago, and on Friday, she turned 102.

Engel was born in 1921 and she celebrated her 102nd birthday with her friends and staff at Lassen House Senior Living in California.

“I think everybody in this place was there,” Engel said.

According to Engel, she joined the Marines at 21 years old. She met her husband there and married him after six weeks of dating.

She said the two stayed together for 51 years and have five children - four boys and one girl, Judy Armstrong, who came from Georgia to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

“She’s so aware of everything around her, everything that’s going on, and she’s always happy,” Armstrong said.

Engel also shared her secret to living as long as she has.

“Just being thankful for being here. I had a wonderful mother and father and then a wonderful husband. So, I’ve been very, very fortunate all my life,” Engel said.

Armstrong said she will be returning to California in October for her 55th high school reunion, and her mother said she plans on being there, too.

“In October, we’ll make plans for turning 103,” Engel said.

Copyright 2023 KRCR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online records show Crisinda McEntyre was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for commercial...
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
Now that spring has sprung, Huntington Square is debuting new, interactive features for its...
Popular Jonesboro hangout/restaurant opens tonight with new amenities
Traffic is at a crawl near the I-555 overpass Friday as a responders work the scene of a crash.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Southwest Drive
A student speaks out after being involved in a fight where another student was tased.
‘I’m glad somebody stopped it,’ student speaks out after fight
The department posted on social media that on Monday, March 13, Russell Malone was arrested for...
Suspect arrested in fatal Jonesboro shooting

Latest News

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, damage unclear
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
Unvaccinated Djokovic can’t travel to US, out of Miami Open