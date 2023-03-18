Students match with hospitals for Match Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many students are another step closer to stepping into the medical field.

Friday, March 17 was “Match Day” for many medical students across the country, including in Jonesboro.

During this time, students are matched with hospitals where they will begin to work in specific areas.

NEA Baptist had eight students matched to their hospital, with some of their students being from Jonesboro.

“The first year of residency we call it your intern year. It’s where you really learn your job skills. It’s like on-the-job training,” said Dr. Paige Parnel, chief resident physician at NEA Baptist.

The students matched will begin their residency at the hospital in July. The process is around three years long.

