Summit Utilities responds to Public Service Commission investigation announcement

On Thursday, March 16, Griffin said he would be taking customer complaints toward the company...
On Thursday, March 16, Griffin said he would be taking customer complaints toward the company to the state's Public Service Commission over the size of the bills.(Source: Canva)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Summit Utilities is speaking out after Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced new measures against the company.

On Thursday, March 16, Griffin said he would be taking customer complaints toward the company to the state’s Public Service Commission over the size of the bills.

Content partner KARK asked Summit Utilities on Thursday, March 17 if it had done anything to make sure those errors wouldn’t happen again.

Senior Director of External Affairs Brian Bowers said the issues had been addressed and welcomed working with the commission and Griffin on the investigation.

You can read more about this story on KARK’s website.

