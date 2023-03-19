Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) bridge inspection crews will close I-40 east and westbound at I-240.
I-40 east will be detoured onto I-240 south.
I-40 westbound traffic will be shifted onto I-240 south just north of Jackson Avenue where the ramp to I-240 south begins.
The inspection is expected to take place Sunday morning from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.
