Emergency crews respond to structure fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple emergency crews are responding to a structure fire.

According to Jonesboro dispatch a structure is on fire near West Huntington and Puryear. The call came in Sunday afternoon.

Two structures caught on fire. Roads are closed near Huntington and Oakhurst as well as Puryear.

Large house fire near the intersection of Huntington and Puryear. Avoid the area if possible. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/uIzF2VHty6 — Jace Passmore (@JacePassmore1) March 19, 2023

This story is developing. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.