Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Emergency crews respond to structure fire

Jonesboro fire
Jonesboro fire(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple emergency crews are responding to a structure fire.

According to Jonesboro dispatch a structure is on fire near West Huntington and Puryear. The call came in Sunday afternoon.

Two structures caught on fire. Roads are closed near Huntington and Oakhurst as well as Puryear.

This story is developing. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and...
Economist talks bank collapse impact in Northeast Arkansas
Multiple departments search for man
Now that spring has sprung, Huntington Square is debuting new, interactive features for its...
Popular Jonesboro hangout/restaurant opens tonight with new amenities
On Thursday, March 16, the department said in a social media post after speaking with the City...
SCAM ALERT: Police issue warning over door-to-door sales
Back in 2020, Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson granted a summary judgment in the school...
Court overturns Westside employment case

Latest News

Multiple departments search for man
Arkansas' Davonte Davis shoots over Kansas' Zach Clemence during the second half of a...
Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness
Arkansas reacts after beating Kansas
Razorbacks react after beating Kansas in 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him...
Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks