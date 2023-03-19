Emergency crews respond to structure fire
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple emergency crews are responding to a structure fire.
According to Jonesboro dispatch a structure is on fire near West Huntington and Puryear. The call came in Sunday afternoon.
Two structures caught on fire. Roads are closed near Huntington and Oakhurst as well as Puryear.
This story is developing. This story will be updated as more information is available.
