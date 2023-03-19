Multiple departments search for man

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple emergency crews are searching for a missing man in Independence County.

According to Independence County Judge, Kevin Jeffery, they are looking for a male in water and on land. Jeffery said the call came in Saturday afternoon about a missing man.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Department along with the Office of Emergency Management, Southside and Northside Fire Departments, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are searching for the man.

They are searching the White River between Oil Trough and Rosie.

