A-State baseball swept by Louisiana

A-State DH had a hit in the Red Wolves' loss at Louisiana
A-State DH had a hit in the Red Wolves' loss at Louisiana
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kyler Carmack allowed one unearned run in a career-high five innings pitched, but the Arkansas State baseball team could not complete a ninth-inning rally in a 3-1 loss at Louisiana Sunday at Russo Park.

The Red Wolves (7-11, 0-3 SBC) had the tying run on base with no outs in the top of the ninth, but a double play and pop-out ended the threat and clinched the sweep for the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-6, 3-0).

Louisiana handed starting pitcher Brandon Nezuh (3-0) a 2-0 edge as the right-hander worked six perfect frames. Ben Robichaux scored in the first on an RBI single from Heath Hood – one of two hits for Hood, who scored twice. John Taylor plated Hood in the sixth with a base hit.

Carmack (1-1) struck out four batters and walked three, but scattered four hits in his five innings and allowed one unearned run. Arlon Butts worked the final three frames and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Nezuh retired the first 18 batters he faced before allowing back-to-back walks to lead off the seventh. Wil French advanced to third on a base-hit by Brandon Hager, then trotted home on an error to cut the deficit in half. Nezuh allowed a run on one hit in eight innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Louisiana answered with a run in the eighth on an RBI single by Julian Brock to make it 3-1 with closer Blake Marshall entering in the top of the ninth.

French led off the inning with a double before Blake Burris worked the count full and walked to put the tying run on base for Hager. However, Marshall forced a double-play ball and then a pop-out to second base to earn his fourth save of the season.

NEXT UP

A-State continues its Spring Break road swing Tuesday at Mississippi State. First pitch against the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field is slated for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+. The radio broadcast will be carried on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9 and 970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

