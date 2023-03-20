A-State bowling finishes sixth at Music City Classic

The Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished the Music City Classic with an 11-2 record and placed sixth among 30 teams.

A-State (74-29) opened bracket play against North Carolina A&T and won in six games. The Red Wolves took game one, 219-207, and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the Baker best-of-seven with a 216-182 tally. North Carolina A&T evened the series at 2-2 with back-to-back wins, but A-State won games five (204-191) and six (184-180) to close out its win streak to 15-straight.

The Red Wolves met Louisiana Tech in the next bracket match and the two squads battled to a seventh and deciding game. A-State took a 2-0 lead with wins of 214-163 and 219-218, but Louisiana Tech took game three 241-194. A 224-168 win in game four gave the Red Wolves a 3-1 advantage, but three-straight wins gave Louisiana Tech the victory.

A-State met North Carolina A&T in the fifth-place matchup and the Aggies came away with the victory in seven games. Game one (207-192) and two (256-160) were in the Red Wolves favor, but North Carolina A&T evened the series in games three (233-199) and four (221-167). A-State grabbed a 3-2 lead with a 225-158 win in game five, but the Aggies closed out the match with margins of 246-192 in game six and 257-195 in game seven.

The Red Wolves head to Rowlett, Texas, for the Southland Bowling League Championship next week. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.