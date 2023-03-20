Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State bowling finishes sixth at Music City Classic

By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished the Music City Classic with an 11-2 record and placed sixth among 30 teams.

A-State (74-29) opened bracket play against North Carolina A&T and won in six games. The Red Wolves took game one, 219-207, and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the Baker best-of-seven with a 216-182 tally. North Carolina A&T evened the series at 2-2 with back-to-back wins, but A-State won games five (204-191) and six (184-180) to close out its win streak to 15-straight.

The Red Wolves met Louisiana Tech in the next bracket match and the two squads battled to a seventh and deciding game. A-State took a 2-0 lead with wins of 214-163 and 219-218, but Louisiana Tech took game three 241-194. A 224-168 win in game four gave the Red Wolves a 3-1 advantage, but three-straight wins gave Louisiana Tech the victory.

A-State met North Carolina A&T in the fifth-place matchup and the Aggies came away with the victory in seven games. Game one (207-192) and two (256-160) were in the Red Wolves favor, but North Carolina A&T evened the series in games three (233-199) and four (221-167). A-State grabbed a 3-2 lead with a 225-158 win in game five, but the Aggies closed out the match with margins of 246-192 in game six and 257-195 in game seven.

The Red Wolves head to Rowlett, Texas, for the Southland Bowling League Championship next week. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple departments search for man
The Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and...
Economist talks bank collapse impact in Northeast Arkansas
Now that spring has sprung, Huntington Square is debuting new, interactive features for its...
Popular Jonesboro hangout/restaurant opens tonight with new amenities
Jonesboro fire
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

A-State DH had a hit in the Red Wolves' loss at Louisiana
A-State baseball swept by Louisiana
A-State DH
Arkansas State baseball falls at Louisiana 3-1 (KATC)
No. 7 Arkansas baseball sweeps Auburn, extends winning streak to 13
A-State special teams coordinator
Butch Jones talks about ST Coordinator Josh Conklin's role, relationship with DC Rob Harley