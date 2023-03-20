Arkansas to play No. 4 UConn in Sweet 16 Thursday, tipoff time announced
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - Arkansas now knows who they’ll play in the Sweet 16. Fourth-seeded UConn knocked off No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s 70-55 Sunday night to advance to the West Region semifinals.
The Razorbacks and the Huskies will meet Thursday at 6:15 pm at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game will air on CBS.
The Razorbacks are 1-3 all-time against the Huskies, but Arkansas holds the win the last time these two teams faced. Arkansas throttled UConn 102-67 at the PK80 event in Portland, Oregon in November of 2017. The Huskies took the previous three matchups in 2011, 2005 and 1997.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.