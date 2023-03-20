Arkansas to play No. 4 UConn in Sweet 16 Thursday, tipoff time announced

LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - Arkansas now knows who they’ll play in the Sweet 16. Fourth-seeded UConn knocked off No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s 70-55 Sunday night to advance to the West Region semifinals.

The Razorbacks and the Huskies will meet Thursday at 6:15 pm at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game will air on CBS.

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for regional semifinals on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24 🏀



Full Release: https://t.co/0chricBXx1 pic.twitter.com/Va2qVqhljs — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 20, 2023

The Razorbacks are 1-3 all-time against the Huskies, but Arkansas holds the win the last time these two teams faced. Arkansas throttled UConn 102-67 at the PK80 event in Portland, Oregon in November of 2017. The Huskies took the previous three matchups in 2011, 2005 and 1997.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.