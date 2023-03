JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned house in Jonesboro.

According to the desk sergeant, the fire is at a home in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

