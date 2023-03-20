Fire department takes a breath after busy shift

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a frantic day at the fire station and received almost 30 calls in 24 hours, the Jonesboro Fire Department hopes for a quiet week.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick says that fires aren’t something you can predict, but there are certain times when they see more calls.

“Defiantly when it has been warm people have been out doing things and it seems a lot cooler, we get more calls simply because people are trying to stay warm,” Hamrick said.

The department responded to 29 calls during the Sunday shift, making it extremely difficult for the crew to rest.

Now while most are false alarms, that still makes it to where they are spread out, and in the case of the first structure fire Sunday they couldn’t get to the scene as fast as they would’ve liked.

“They never really get a good rest period in between those structure fires and really the only thing we can do to improve that is to add fire stations in the city,” Hamrick said.

Recently steps have been taken to possibly add an eighth fire station in town which Hamrick hopes to have up sooner rather than later.

“We have just identified where our needs are in the city, we did a GIS study to determine the best location to put a new fire station in the future,” Hamrick said.

He stressed after 24 hours like this; it shows how badly they need another station and more employees.

