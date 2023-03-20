Energy Alert
Four NEA natives advance to Sweet 16: NCAA Tournament and NIT update

Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a dunk by forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin against Kentucky...
Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a dunk by forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin against Kentucky during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The biggest stages of college basketball will have plenty of northeast Arkansas natives represented. Several NEA natives are set to play in the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, as well as the NIT.

NCAA Tournament

Desi Sills (Jonesboro alum, #3 Kansas State)

Round 1 (vs. #14 Montana State): 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Round 2 (vs. #6 Kentucky): 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

  • Sills had 12 points and 4 rebounds for the Wildcats as they beat #6 Kentucky 75-69 Sunday. K-State will play Michigan State in the Sweet 16 Thursday at 5:30 PM. His former A-State teammate Norchad Omier had a big game in the Midwest Region, recording 7 points, 17 rebounds (8 offensive) and 2 steals as #5 Miami knocked off #4 Indiana 85-69.

Dasia Young (Nettleton alum, #2 Utah)

Round 1 (vs. #15 Gardner Webb): 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, 10 minutes

Round 2 (vs. #10 Princeton): 2 points, 1 assist, 7 minutes

  • Young played 7 minutes, scoring 2 points as Utah beat Princeton 63-56 to advance to the Sweet 16. The Utes will play LSU in the Sweet 16 Friday.

Destiny Salary (Jonesboro alum, #8 Ole Miss)

Round 1 (vs. #9 Gonzaga): 3 points, 2 rebounds, 11 minutes

Round 2 (vs. #1 Stanford): Did not play

- Salary did her part in limited action Thursday. She had 3 points and 2 rebounds in the win over Gonzaga.

Elauna Eaton (Nettleton alum, #8 Ole Miss)

Round 1 (vs. #9 Gonzaga): 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 14 minutes

Round 2 (vs. #1 Stanford): 3 minutes played, 2 rebounds

  • Eaton grabbed 2 rebounds in 3 minutes as the Rebels upset #1 Stanford Sunday. Ole Miss will face the winner of #5 Louisville/#4 Texas in the Sweet 16 Saturday.

NIT / WNIT

Quion Williams (Jonesboro alum, Oklahoma State)

Round 1 (vs. Youngstown State): 11 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Round 2 (vs. Eastern Washington): 9 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists

  • Williams dropped his first collegiate double-double for the Cowboys in their first-round matchup vs. Youngstown State, scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds. It was his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season. The freshman followed that up with a 9-point, 4-assist performance against Eastern Washington. Oklahoma State will face North Texas in the quarterfinals Tuesday night at 6:00 PM.

Destiny Thomas (Jonesboro alum, Memphis)

Round 1 (vs. Jackson State): 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block

  • Thomas anchored down low, boosting Memphis to their first WNIT victory since 2012. The Tigers will play Ball State in the Second Round Monday night at 7:00 PM.

