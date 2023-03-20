Four NEA natives advance to Sweet 16: NCAA Tournament and NIT update

The biggest stages of college basketball will have plenty of northeast Arkansas natives represented. Several NEA natives are set to play in the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, as well as the NIT.

NCAA Tournament

Desi Sills (Jonesboro alum, #3 Kansas State)

Round 1 (vs. #14 Montana State): 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Round 2 (vs. #6 Kentucky): 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Sills had 12 points and 4 rebounds for the Wildcats as they beat #6 Kentucky 75-69 Sunday. K-State will play Michigan State in the Sweet 16 Thursday at 5:30 PM. His former A-State teammate Norchad Omier had a big game in the Midwest Region, recording 7 points, 17 rebounds (8 offensive) and 2 steals as #5 Miami knocked off #4 Indiana 85-69.

Desi Sills on emotions postgame: "I wanted to shed a little tear, but I knew we ain't finished yet. I'll probably shed it when we go to the championship and bring home the gold."@desisills3 @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/ox7O6Gcr2R — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 19, 2023

Dasia Young (Nettleton alum, #2 Utah)

Round 1 (vs. #15 Gardner Webb): 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, 10 minutes

Round 2 (vs. #10 Princeton): 2 points, 1 assist, 7 minutes

Young played 7 minutes, scoring 2 points as Utah beat Princeton 63-56 to advance to the Sweet 16. The Utes will play LSU in the Sweet 16 Friday.

Destiny Salary (Jonesboro alum, #8 Ole Miss)

Round 1 (vs. #9 Gonzaga): 3 points, 2 rebounds, 11 minutes

Round 2 (vs. #1 Stanford): Did not play

- Salary did her part in limited action Thursday. She had 3 points and 2 rebounds in the win over Gonzaga.

Elauna Eaton (Nettleton alum, #8 Ole Miss)

Round 1 (vs. #9 Gonzaga): 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 14 minutes

Round 2 (vs. #1 Stanford): 3 minutes played, 2 rebounds

Eaton grabbed 2 rebounds in 3 minutes as the Rebels upset #1 Stanford Sunday. Ole Miss will face the winner of #5 Louisville/#4 Texas in the Sweet 16 Saturday.

NIT / WNIT

Quion Williams (Jonesboro alum, Oklahoma State)

Round 1 (vs. Youngstown State): 11 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Round 2 (vs. Eastern Washington): 9 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists

Williams dropped his first collegiate double-double for the Cowboys in their first-round matchup vs. Youngstown State, scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds. It was his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season. The freshman followed that up with a 9-point, 4-assist performance against Eastern Washington. Oklahoma State will face North Texas in the quarterfinals Tuesday night at 6:00 PM.

Destiny Thomas (Jonesboro alum, Memphis)

Round 1 (vs. Jackson State): 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block

Thomas anchored down low, boosting Memphis to their first WNIT victory since 2012. The Tigers will play Ball State in the Second Round Monday night at 7:00 PM.

